Van Wert sets leaf pick-up dates, times

VW independent/submitted information

Leaf pick-up will begin the week of Monday, November 4, and will run every week in November, with the last week of pick up being the week of November 25.

City residents participating should make sure that their leaves are in paper biodegradable bags and placed by the curb by 7 a.m. Monday of each scheduled week. Those leaves that are not placed in paper biodegradable bags and left by the curb will not be picked up.

There is no breakdown from ward to ward, so city residents should make sure they place leaves out by 7 a.m. on each successive Monday, with the exception of November 11, when the office will be closed in observance of Veterans Day. Leaf pick-up that week will begin Tuesday, November 12.

The following are the scheduled leaf pick-up days: