6 sentenced in VW Common Pleas Court

DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

Six people were sentenced Wednesday during criminal hearings held in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court.

April Ladd, 37, of Convoy, was sentenced to 30 months in prison on a charge of aggravated trafficking in drugs, a felony of the third degree, and 12 months in prison on a charge of possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.

Judge Martin D. Burchfield gave Ladd credit for 45 days already served on both counts, and ordered that the two sentences be served at the same time (concurrently). The judge also ordered that Ladd forfeit $286 to the Van Wert Police Trust Fund.

Jayson Foppe, 19, of Van Wert, was sentenced to 13 months in prison on a charge of assaulting a police officer, a felony of the fourth degree. Judge Burchfield gave Foppe credit for 94 days already served.

Colby Black, 35, of Ohio City, was sentenced to 120 days in jail, with credit for 28 days already served, on a charge of trespass in a habitation, a felony of the fourth degree. Judge Burchfield gave Black work release on the jail sentence, but ordered him to have no contact with the alleged victims in the case.

Corey Elston, 29, of Van Wert, was sentenced to 90 days in jail on one count each of possession of LSD and aggravated possession of drugs, each a felony of the fifth degree. He was given credit for one day already served and the two sentences will run concurrently to one another.

Austin Ladd, 29, of Delphos, was given three years of community control, including up to six months in the Western Ohio Regional Treatment and Habilitation (WORTH) Center in Lima, on a charge of aggravated trafficking in drugs, a felony of the third degree.

Ladd must also undergo substance and mental health assessments, and any treatment recommended, and must perform 200 hours of community service.

MacKenzie Allen, 19, of Van Wert, was sentenced to two days in jail, beginning Sunday, November 3, at 5 p.m., on a first-degree misdemeanor charge of theft.

Also Wednesday, Joshua Carroll, 32, of Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty to two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, each a felony of the fourth degree. A presentence investigation will be conducted and sentencing set for 10 a.m. Wednesday, December 11.

Andrew Taylor, 34, of Van Wert, withdrew his request for reinstatement of his work release privileges, during a hearing held Wednesday in Common Pleas Court.