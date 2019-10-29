Random Thoughts: good luck & football

This week’s Random Thoughts include good wishes, football races coming down to the wire, the NWC and the playoffs, impressive performances, the Cleveland Browns

Good luck

Best of luck to the Van Wert County trio of Caylee Phillips, Ragen Harting and Madison Langdon.

The trio will run at the Cross Country State Meet in Hebron on Satuday.

Conference/league race update

It looks like there will be co-champions in the Western Buckeye League.

Ottawa-Glandorf, Wapakoneta and Kenton each have 7-1 league records. The Titans will host the Redskins on Friday, with the winner claiming a title share. Meanwhile, Kenton is considered a strong favorite to defeat winless Elida.

Barring a major upset or two, Allen East, Columbus Grove and Spencerville will finish as Northwest Conference tri-champions. Their Week No. 10 opponents are Ada (2-7), Bluffton (4-5) and Delphos Jefferson (1-8), respectively.

In the Midwest Athletic Conference, Anna, Coldwater, Marion Local and Minster have 6-1 conference records and on paper, it appears as though a co-championship or tri-championship is likely.

Coldwater will host Marion Local, with the winner claiming a share, while Anna will host Delphos St. John’s (1-8), and New Bremen (7-2) will host Minster.

The race is over in the Green Meadows Conference. Fairview (6-0 GMC) is the outright champion.

NWC and the playoffs

Last year, three NWC teams qualified for the football playoffs, but it appears just one will make it this year.

That team is Allen East, and the Mustangs will have to compete in ultra-tough Division VI, Region 23. The most likely first round opponents appear to be Liberty Center, Lima Central Catholic or perhaps Coldwater.

Impressive performances

Two of last weekend’s more impressive performances came from NWC games.

Paulding’s Jacob Deisler rushed for 362 yards and five touchdowns in a 70-40 win over Ada on Friday. The outburst put him over 1,000 yards for the season.

Columbus Grove’s defense held Delphos Jefferson to -24 yards of offense, including -36 yards rushing in a 63-0 win on Friday.

Penalties, penalties, penalties

Is there a more undisciplined football team than the Cleveland Browns?

Against the Patriots on Sunday, the Browns had 13 penalties for 85 yards. For the year, the team is averaging 10 penalties per game, an astounding number for professionals.

Penalties are part of the game, but not like this. There are other problems, but It’s no wonder the Browns are 2-5.

If you have thoughts on any of the above subjects, feel free to email me at sports@thevwindependent.com.