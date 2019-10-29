Law Enforcement 10/29/19

Van Wert Police

October 27, 4:25 p.m. — Eric L. Duncan, 46, of 16709 U.S. 224, was served with an affidavit from Van Wert Municipal Court while at the Municipal Building, 515 E. Main St.

October 25, 12:27 p.m. — Mitchell G. Grote, 23, no address listed, was arrested for being in possession of a stolen vehicle. He was taken to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

October 26, 4 p.m. — Tasha E. Cansler, 41, a resident of the YWCA, 408 E. Main St., was arrested on a Municipal Court warrant.

October 24, 4:06 p.m. — Lance M.H. Hartman, 26, of 429 Gordon Ave., Apt. B, was arrested on a warrant issued in Auglaize County while at his residence.

October 23, 10:36 p.m. — Danae L. Brown, 17, of 1140-F Bell Ave., was arrested on a charge of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

October 22, 9:47 p.m. — Drew A. Kenny, 26, of 308 S. Chestnut St., was arrested on an Adult Parole Authority warrant while in the 300 block of North Wayne Street.

October 22, 8:33 a.m. — Wassenberg Art Center, 214 S. Washington St., reported damage to an outside concession stand and the theft of a wrench from the building.

October 19, 1:16 p.m. — Brent A. Perl, 39, of Convoy, was charged with violating a civil protection order while at the Van Wert County Fairgrounds.

October 20, 1:15 a.m. — Elisha J. Secrist, 22, of 243 College Ave., was arrested on an outstanding warrant while in the 200 block of East Main Street.

October 18, 4:34 p.m. — Daniel S. Craig, 37, of 403 N. Race St., was cited for domestic violence for an incident that occurred in the 300 block of South Tyler Street.

October 19, 5:18 a.m. — Elisha J. Secrist, 22, of 243 College Ave., Robert B. Sutton, 59, of Columbia City, Indiana, and Matthew L. Brown, 58, of 1032 Elm St., were all cited for disorderly conduct for a disturbance at 243 College Ave.

October 15, 3:34 p.m. — Jeffery S. Riley, 40, of 811 Kear Road, and Joseph T. Max, 28, of Ohio City, were each charged with disorderly conduct for an incident at Van Wert Health, 1250 S. Washington St.