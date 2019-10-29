Crestview school wins prestigious award

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent writer

CONVOY — The elementary school being named a National Blue Ribbon School for 2019 was just one topic of Crestview Local Board of Education’s October meeting on Monday.

The lofty honor is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups.

Crestview Superintendent Kathy Mollenkopf studies the agenda during Monday night’s Board of Education meeting. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

“There were 362 schools (nominated) in the nation and only 14 schools in Ohio, and we were given that recognition,” Crestview Elementary Principal Jessica Schuette said during Monday night’s Board of Education meeting. “We’re extremely excited for this opportunity to showcase the great things that we’re doing in the district.”

Schuette and second grade teacher Bethany Balliet will attend the official national recognition ceremony in Washington, D.C., next month.

Board members also learned that several Crestview students won art awards at the recent Apple Festival in Van Wert. Elementary students Ariah Reichert and Kayleigh Davis earned second place honors, Kaci Gregory took fourth place, and Lainey Gardner earned Best of Show. Middle School students Lulu Ross and Ean Scarlett won second place awards, while High School student Cam Cearns was named Most Outstanding and Morgan Dowler took fourth place.

The board also took a short tour of the site of the future Early Childhood Center, and board members enjoyed a brief preview of the upcoming Crestview High School musical The Addams Family.

In other business, the board approved an FFA State Convention trip to Columbus on April 30 and May 1, 2020, and board members approved Ellie Moore as middle school basketball cheer coach, Derick Dealey as a volunteer middle school boys’ basketball coach and Emily Bauer as a volunteer coach for the girls’ basketball program.

The board also authorized a certificate of project completion and closed the project construction fund that was tied to a 2008 Ohio School Facilties Commission project.

The next meeting of the Crestview Local Schools Board of Education will be held at 6 p.m. on Monday, November 18, in the administrative office.