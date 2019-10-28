Phillips, Harting, Langdon to CC State

Van Wert independent sports

TIFFIN — Van Wert’s Caylee Phillips, Crestview’s Ragen Harting and Lincolnview’s Madison Langdon will run at the Ohio High School Athletic Association’s Cross Country State Meet on Saturday at National Trail Raceway in Hebron.

The three qualified in the rain at Saturday’s Division II and III regionals in Tiffin.

Phillips finished sixth in Division II, running the course in 18:42 to move on as an individual. The two-time state qualifier will run in the championship meet at 11:45 on Saturday.

Teammate Rachel Spath finished 43 (20:49), followed by Tyra McClain (48th, 20:56), Kyra Welch (56th, 21:12) and Ali Gemmer (57th, 21:16).

The Lady Cougars finished sixth in the team standings. A pair of Richland County schools, Lexington and Ontario, finished No. 1 and No. 2, followed by Shawnee, Celina and Wauseon.

On the boys side, Hunter Sherer’s season came to an end. The sophomore placed 19th as an individual, clocking in with a time of 16:48.

Harting finished 18th in Division III with a personal record time of 19:36.23, followed by Langdon, who placed 19th and was right behind with a time of 19.36.98.

The two will run in the Division III championship meet at 11 a.m. on Saturday.

Crestview finished ninth out of 22 teams. Emily Greulach finished 80th overall (21.24), followed by Lauren Walls (88th, 21:32), Kate Leeth (97th, personal record 21:39) and Adalynn Longstreth (115th, personal record 21:56). Megan Mosier (23:00) and Baylee Miller (23:34) also enjoyed personal record times.

Lincolnview finished 19th in the team standings. After Langdon, Julia Stetler placed 74th (21:18), followed by Victoria Snyder (95th, 21:38), Dylann Carey (172nd, 24:23) and Kenna Mason (175th, 24:45).

Minster won the Division III team title.

On the boys side, Lincolnview finished 11th out of 22 teams and was led by Daegan Hatfield, who finished 76th (17:36). Brandon Renner and Jackson Robinson finished No. 81 and No. 82 with times of 17:41.05 and 17.41.16. Devon Bill placed 88th (17:44) and Joe Sadowski finished 105th (17:54).

New London won the Division III boys title.

Full results from Saturday’s Division II and III regionals can be found at https://www.baumspage.com/cc/reg/2019/index.php.