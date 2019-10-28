On the Air: radio stations WKSD/WERT

Van Wert independent sports

Here are this week’s high school football schedules for WKSD 99.7FM and WERT 1220AM/104.3FM. The games will be the season finale on both radio stations.

As far as college football, Ohio State has a bye week and the Toledo Rockets are off until November 5.

Friday, November 1

WKSD – Paulding at Crestview, 6:20 p.m. pregame, 7 p.m. kickoff

WERT – Celina at Van Wert, 6:30 p.m. pregame 7 p.m. kickoff