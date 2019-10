OHSAA regional volleyball pairings set

Submitted information

COLUMBUS — The Ohio High School Athletic Association has released volleyball regional pairing information.

The home team is listed first, and dates, locations and times are subject to change. Rankings are from the Ohio High School Volleyball Coaches Association State Poll released on Monday, October 14, 2019.

Division I

Hudson Region

Canton GlenOak (23-1) vs. Painesville Riverside (20-5) at Hudson High School, Thurs., 6 p.m.

Solon (15-9) vs. Akron Archbishop Hoban (16-6) at Hudson High School, Thurs., 7:30 p.m.

Regional Final: Nov. 2 at Hudson High School, 2 p.m.

Norwalk Region

No. 7 Cleveland St. Joseph Academy (19-6) vs. No. 4 Toledo St. Ursula Academy (20-3) at Norwalk High School, Thurs., 6 p.m.

Toledo Notre Dame Academy (15-10) vs. No. 1 Parma Padua Franciscan (25-0) at Norwalk High School, Thurs., 7:30 p.m.

Regional Final: Nov. 2 at Norwalk High School, 2 p.m.

Worthington Region

No. 17 Powell Olentangy Liberty (18-7) vs. No. 8 Lewis Center Olentangy Orange (20-4) at Worthington Kilbourne High School, Thurs., 6 p.m.

No. 18 Columbus Bishop Watterson (21-5) vs. No. 6 Columbus St. Francis DeSales (23-2) at Worthington Kilbourne High School, Thurs., 7:30 p.m.

Regional Final: Nov. 2 at Worthington Kilbourne High School, 2 p.m.

West Chester Region

Cincinnati Mercy McAuley (13-13) vs. No. 2 Cincinnati Mount Notre Dame (23-2) at Lakota West High School, Thurs., 6 p.m.

No. 5 Cincinnati St. Ursula Academy (20-5) vs. No. 3 Cincinnati Ursuline Academy (22-3) at Lakota West High School, Thurs., 7:30 p.m.

Regional Final: Nov. 2 at Lakota West High School, 2 p.m.

Division I State Tournament at Wright State University, Dayton

Hudson Region vs. Worthington Region, Fri., Nov. 8 at Noon

West Chester Region vs. Norwalk Region, Fri., Nov. 8 at 2 p.m.

Division I State Championship: Sat., Nov. 9 at 3 p.m.

Division II

Stow Region

Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary (12-12) vs. No. 15 Canfield (17-5) at Stow-Munroe Falls High School, Thurs., 6 p.m.

No. 3 Chardon Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin (18-7) vs. Gates Mills Gilmour Academy (19-6) at Stow-Munroe Falls High School, Thurs., 7:30 p.m.

Regional Final: Nov. 2 at Stow- Munroe Falls High School, 2 p.m.

Heath Region

No. 2 Dover (22-2) vs. No. 8 Thornville Sheridan (24-2) at Heath High School, Thurs., 6 p.m.

No. 18 New Concord John Glenn (20-4) vs. No. 12 Sparta Highland (22-4) at Heath High School, Thurs., 7:30 p.m.

Regional Final: Nov. 2 at Heath High School, 2 p.m.

Lexington Region

Maumee (20-7) vs. No. 5 Parma Heights Holy Name (23-2) at Lexington High School, Thurs., 6 p.m.

No. 11 Plain City Jonathan Alder (25-1) vs. Norwalk (17-9) at Lexington High School, Thurs., 7:30 p.m.

Regional Final: Nov. 2 at Lexington High School, 2 p.m.

Vandalia Region

No. 1 Middletown Bishop Fenwick (27-1) vs. No. 17 Cincinnati Wyoming (22-4) at Butler High School, Thurs., 6 p.m.

No. 6 St. Bernard Roger Bacon (22-3) vs. No. 9 Tipp City Tippecanoe (23-1) at Butler High School, Thurs., 8 p.m.

Regional Final: Nov. 2 at Butler High School, 6 p.m.

Division II State Tournament at Wright State University, Dayton

Heath Region vs. Lexington Region, Thurs., Nov. 7 at 4 p.m.

Vandalia Region vs. Stow Region, Thurs., Nov. 7 at 6 p.m.



Division II State Championship: Sat., Nov. 9 at 1 p.m.

Division III

Barberton Region

Apple Creek Waynedale (22-3) vs. No. 11 Mantua Crestwood (22-2) at Barberton High School, Thurs., 6 p.m.

No. 9 Columbiana Crestview (24-1) vs. No. 4 Independence (21-4) at Barberton High School, Thurs., 7:30 p.m.

Regional Final: Nov. 2 at Barberton High School, 2 p.m.

Millbury Region

No. 1 Ottawa-Glandorf (24-2) vs. No. 7 Galion (24-1) at Lake High School, Thurs., 6 p.m.

No. 19 Johnstown-Monroe (18-7) vs. No. 2 Findlay Liberty-Benton (24-2) at Lake High School, Thurs., 7:30 p.m.

Regional Final: Nov. 2 at Lake High School, 2 p.m.

Logan Region

Berlin Highland (25-1) vs. Chillicothe Huntington (17-7) at Logan High School, Thurs., 6 p.m.

No. 3 Wheelersburg (25-0) vs. Frankfort Adena (16-7) at Logan High School, Thurs., 7:30 p.m.

Regional Final: Nov. 2 at Logan High School, 2 p.m.

Kettering Region

No. 17 Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy (19-6) vs. Fredericktown (21-4) at Kettering Fairmont High School, Thurs., 6 p.m.

No. 12 Versailles (14-12) vs. Casstown Miami East (18-9) at Kettering Fairmont High School Thurs., 7:30 p.m.

Regional Final: Nov. 2 at Kettering Fairmont High School, 2 p.m.

Division III State Tournament at Wright State University, Dayton

Barberton Region vs. Logan Region, Thurs., Nov. 7 at Noon

Kettering Region vs. Millbury Region, Thurs., Nov. 7 at 2 p.m.

Division III State Championship: Sat., Nov. 9 at 11 a.m.

Division IV

Uniontown Region

No. 4 Monroeville (24-1) vs. New Middletown Springfield (22-4) at Lake High School, Thurs., 6 p.m.

Newton Falls (17-7) vs. No. 12 Dalton (23-2) at Lake High School, Thurs., 7:30 p.m.

Regional Final: Nov. 2 at Lake High School, 2 p.m.

Elida Region

No. 2 New Bremen (24-1) vs. No. 1 St. Henry (23-2) at Elida High School, Thurs., 6 p.m.

Miller City (22-3) vs. No. 3 Tiffin Calvert (24-1) at Elida High School, Thurs., 7:30 p.m.

Regional Final: Nov. 2 at Elida High School, 2 p.m.

Carroll Region

Newark Catholic (17-6) vs. Portsmouth Notre Dame (22-3) at Bloom-Carroll High School, Thurs., 6 p.m.

South Webster (20-5) vs. Sarahsville Shenandoah (16-7) at Bloom-Carroll High School, Thurs., 7:30 p.m.

Regional Final: Nov. 2 at Bloom-Carroll High School, 2 p.m.

Clayton Region

Russia (16-10) vs. Sidney Fairlawn (16-12) at Northmont High School, Thurs., 7:30 p.m.

No. 5 Fort Loramie (25-2) vs. Lancaster Fairfield Christian Academy (13-8) at Northmont High School, Thurs., 6 p.m.

Regional Final: Nov. 2 at Northmont High School, 2 p.m.

Division IV State Tournament at Wright State University, Dayton

Elida Region vs. Uniontown Region, Fri., Nov. 8 at 4 p.m.

Carroll Region vs. Clayton Region, Fri., Nov. 8 at 6 p.m.

Division IV State Championship: Sat., Nov. 9 at 5 p.m.