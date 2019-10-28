Ilo M. Mercer

Ilo M. Mercer, 92, of Convoy, passed away at 5:40 p.m. Saturday, October 26, 2019, at Vancrest Health Care Center.

She was born December 20, 1926, in Ohio City, the daughter of Eugene Fields and Hattie Annetta (High) Shindeldecker, who both preceded her in death. On May 27, 1945, she married Max Crawford Mercer, who died August 17, 2006.

Survivors include her four children, Richard L. (Beverly) Mercer of rural Ohio City, Donald B. (Evelyn) Mercer of Antwerp, Diane E. (Robert) Coleman of Findlay, and Barbara A. (Steve) Wilson of Convoy; a sister, Evelyn (William) Barnhart of Van Wert; 14 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; and seven great-great-grandchildren.

A son, Max C. Mercer Jr.; a great-great-granddaughter, Elaina Hammond; two sisters, Janice Enyart and Ethel E. Rollins; and three brothers, Carl W. Shindeldecker, Walter Shindeldecker, and Robert Hoyt Shindeldecker, also preceded her in death.

Ilo was a 1944 graduate of Ohio City-Liberty High School and was a homemaker and farm wife. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Convoy, the Van Wert Hospital Lady Board of Managers, Van Wert County Farm Bureau, the Neighbor to Neighbor Club, the Red Hatters, and was a long time 4-H advisor.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, November 2, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home in Van Wert, with the Rev. Janine Shearer officiating. Burial will follow in Ridge Cemetery in Ridge Township, Van Wert County.

Visitation is from 2-7 p.m. Friday, November 1, at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: Trinity Lutheran Church or Community Health Professionals-Visiting Nurses.

Condolences may be expressed at cowanfuneralhome.com.