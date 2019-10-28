Boy Scout honored

Local Boy Scout Hunter Burton was honored during the October 20 worship service at First United Methodist Church in Van Wert after his scouting skills were used to assist a person who was having a heart attack until medical personnel could arrive. Burton’s quick response and first aid skills were also commended by Van Wert Fire Chief Jon Jones. Shown with Hunter are Wayne Dukes (left), chairman of the Black Swamp Area Council Advancement, and Greg Amstutz, scouting coordinator and committee chairman. photo provided