Joanne G. Bash

Joanne G. Bash, 72, of Rockford, died at 5:45 a.m. Saturday, October 26, 2019, at Maplewood of Shane’s Village where she was a resident.

She was born July 17, 1947, in Richmond, Indiana, the daughter of Harry L. and Ruth (Wagner) Glick, who both preceded her in death. On December 21, 1974, Joanne married Marshall A. Bash, who died October 3, 1989.

Survivors include two children, Mark A. (Ellen) Bash of Rockford and Jennifer C. (David) Robertson of Liberty Township; three grandchildren; a sister, Kay Jane Houser of Florida; one sister-in-law, Lee Ann Glick of Middletown; a brother-in-law, Winston (Dorothy) Bash of Grove City.

Two brothers, James R. Glick and Joseph A. Glick, also preceded her in death.

Funeral services will be held at noon Wednesday, October 30, at Rockford United Methodist Church, with Pastor Chip Steffy officiating. Burial will follow in Riverside Cemetery in Rockford.

Visitation is from 10 a.m.-noon at the church.

Condolences may be expressed at www.ketchamripley.com.

Arrangements entrusted to Ketcham-Ripley Funeral Home in Rockford.