Young entrepreneur gives back to VWHS’s CEO program

Dalton Heppeard, 2018 graduate and former CEO student, presents a check for $550 to CEO Program Coordinator Kerry Koontz. VWCS photo

VW independent/submitted information

Young entrepreneur Dalton Heppeard has been a familiar face at the local farmer’s market for several years, providing baked good items for sale at the markets, but for the first time this year he agreed to set up a booth at the 2019 edition of the Apple Festival selling apple dumplings.

Prior to this year’s festival, Heppeard, a 2018 VWHS graduate, contacted VWHS’s CEO Program Coordinator Kerry Koontz to discuss his intentions of donating 10 percent of his proceeds to the program.

While a senior at VWHS, Heppeard participated in the CEO Program through an internship with local real estate company Bee Gee Realty in Van Wert.

Heppeard noted that his CEO Program experience had such a positive impact on him — both personally and professionally — that he wanted to give back to the program that has helped him along the way.

“I am honored and extremely humbled to accept this donation from Dalton,” said Koontz. “Dalton has the drive, ambition, passion, and perseverance to be successful.”

Heppeard, who was also the top boy finalist for the R.K. Thompson Self-Reliance Award in 2018, in part because of his entrepreneurial drive, will be heading to California for his second year to pursue his goals in the world of business and real estate.

“I’m proud of Dalton for his vision and ambitions, and am looking forward to following his success along the way,” said Koontz.