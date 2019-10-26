Willshire Sportsmen to have Turkey Shoot

VW independent/submitted information

WILLSHIRE — The Willshire Sportsman’s Club will be sponsoring a Turkey Shoot on Sunday, November 3, starting at noon. The event will be held at the club grounds two miles east of Willshire.



Ammunition will be furnished: 12-gauge for the adult shoot and 20-gauge for the kids shoot. The kids shoot is for youngsters 16 and under.



Food and drinks will also be available that day.