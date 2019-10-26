VW Federal donation

Van Wert Federal Savings Bank recently donated $3,500 to the Van Wert High School Athletics Department. Van Wert Federal continues to be a proud supporter of Van Wert City Schools and its many programs, including athletics. It’s through community donations like this that VWCS is able to provide student athletes with a high-quality athletic experience and items such as uniforms, equipment, fields/courts, and so forth. Shown are (from the left) George Scott and Katie Harting of Van Wert Federal, VWHS football players Gabe Steyer, Travis Francis, and Jacob Wasson, and VWHS Athletic Director Trent Temple. VWCS photo