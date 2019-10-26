Grand reopening set for financial office

VW independent/submitted information

Eric Hurless of the financial services firm Edward Jones invites the public to join him at a grand reopening celebration. The event will begin at 11 a.m. Thursday, October 31, at his office at 1052 S. Washington St.



Various activities are planned, including a ribbon cutting at 1 p.m., cookies, apple cider, a hot chocolate bar, and goodies for kids. Guests will also have an opportunity to tour Hurless’ new office.



Edward Jones, a Fortune 500 company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, provides financial services in the U.S. and, through its affiliate in Canada. Every aspect of the firm’s business, from the investments its financial advisors offer to the location of its branch offices, caters to individual investors.

The firm’s 18,000-plus financial advisors serve more than 7 million clients and care for $1 trillion in assets under management.

\For more information, visit the company’s website at edwardjones.com and recruiting website at careers.edwardjones.com. Member SIPC.