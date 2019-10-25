VWHS announces Red Cross blood drive

VW independent/submitted information

Van Wert High School’s Student Council will host a blood drive on Wednesday, November 6, from 7:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. in the VWHS gymnasium.

The Student Council encourages community members to donate, and those interested can sign up online at http://www.redcrossblood.org, by calling the Red Cross at 800.RED CROSS, or by downloading the blood donor app. VWHS students can sign up to donate the week of October 28 during PAWS on Monday and Tuesday, or at lunch Wednesday-Friday. Donors must be at least 16 years of age.

During the 2018 fall blood drive, the VWHS Student Council collected 69 units of blood from 91 individuals. This year’s goal is to collect at least 75 units.