Schools can apply for state safety grants

COLUMBUS — Ohio’s schools can now apply for their share of $10 million in school safety grants awarded by Attorney General Dave Yost’s office for the 2019-20 school year.

All public schools, chartered nonpublic school and schools operated by county boards of developmental disabilities are eligible to receive either $2,500 or $4.49 per student, whichever amount is greater.

“Our kids learn and grow best in an environment free from fear and violence,” Yost said. “These grants will help bring that goal closer to reality.”

Funding for the grants comes from dollars that legislators set aside for school safety in House Bill 166. The law gives school leaders flexibility to decide how the grant funds can best benefit school safety and security efforts. These efforts may include:

The support of school resource officer certification training;

Any type of active shooter and school safety training or equipment;

All grade level type educational resources;

Training to identify and assist students with mental health issues;

School supplies or equipment related to school safety or for implementing the school’s safety plan;

Any other training related to school safety.

The attorney general’s office notified superintendents today of their eligibility and provided instructions for accessing the funds. All applications are due by December. 13.