Nancy DeCamp

Nancy DeCamp, 70, of Grover Hill, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, October 25, 2019, at her residence.

Born September 25, 1949, in Van Wert, Nancy was raised by her aunt, Thurma L. Kennedy. She married Roger DeCamp on August 15, 1970, and he survives in Grover Hill.

Other survivors include a son, David (Heather) DeCamp of San Antonia, Texas; and two grandchildren.

A funeral service will be conducted at noon Monday, October 28, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert, with the Rev. Ron Johnson officiating. Burial will follow in Ridge Cemetery in rural Van Wert County.

Visitation is from 10 a.m.-noon Monday at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: Haviland Country Chapel United Methodist Church.

