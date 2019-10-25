Harting wins weekly award

Crestview High School senior cross country runner Ragen Harting is this week’s Van Wert independent/Northwest Ohio Welch Trophy Student Athlete of the Week. Harting was nominated by athletic administrator Trent Kreischer, who noted she serves as a great example with service and academics. Head coach Jeff Bagley described Harting, who will run in Saturday’s Division III regionals, as an exemplary teammate who works hard for her team and carries herself in a genuine, humble manner. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent