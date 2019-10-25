Football Friday Scoreboard: Week No. 9
Van Wert independent sports
Here are final scores of Friday night’s area high school football games.
WBL
Van Wert 42 Bath 21
Kenton 14 Ottawa-Glandorf 9
St. Marys 35 Celina 6
Wapakoneta 42 Defiance 7
Shawnee 42 Elida 10
NWC
Allen East 20 Crestview 14
Paulding 70 Ada 40
Spencerville 35 Bluffton 0
Columbus Grove at Delphos Jefferson (Saturday)
GMC
Hicksville 55 Antwerp 16
Edgerton 62 Wayne Trace 25
Fairview 50 Tinora 0
MAC
Anna 49 Parkway 28
New Bremen 41 Delphos St. John’s 13
Coldwater 49 St. Henry 14
Minster 42 Versailles 20
Marion Local 42 Fort Recovery 7
TRAC
Findlay 35 Lima Sr. 0
Non-conference
Lima Central Catholic 70 Troy Christian 0
Edon 36 Ayersville 6
