Allen East rallies past Crestview 20-14

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

HARROD — Allen East scored three times in the second half, including twice in the fourth quarter to rally past Crestview 20-14 at Goodwin Field on Friday.

The loss all but eliminated Crestview (4-5, 3-3 NWC) from the playoff race, while Allen East unofficially clinched a postseason berth.

Crestview led 7-6 entering the fourth quarter, but a one yard touchdown run by Cole Fletcher and a two point conversion pass from Bradden Crumrine to Bryce Belcher capped off an 11 play, 86-yard drive and gave the Mustangs a 14-7 lead with 8:04 left in the game.

Kaden Short goes high for the ball during Friday night’s game at Allen East. Wyatt Richardson/Van Wert independent

Allen East scored again at the 3:44 mark, when Garrett Neth reached the end zone from two yards out, giving the Mustangs a 20-7 advantage. Neth finished the game with 15 carries for 107 yards.

The Knights answered with a 17-yard touchdown pass from Jayden Ward to Kaden Short and a Kaden Kreischer extra point with 2:20 remaining in the game.

Short finished the game with 19 carries for 79 yards, two receptions for 53 yards and the touchdown, and the senior completed 2 of 5 passes for 16 yards. Ward completed two of three passes for 53 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

The two teams were scoreless after the first quarter, and Brody Brecht, who entered the game as the NWC’s leading rusher, had 27 carries for 91 yards and a touchdown – a one yard run that gave the Knights a 7-0 lead on the final play of the first half.

“We had a couple of chances in the first half and couldn’t punch it in,” Crestview head coach Jared Owens said. “They got a fourth down stop in the second half too.”

Allen East got on the scoreboard in the third quarter, when Belcher connected with Neth for a 15-yard touchdown, but the PAT failed.

Belcher completed 11 of 18 passes for 133 yards, one touchdown and one interception, a pass that was picked off by Logan Gerardot.

Neth, Fletcher, Crumrine, Gavin Maxwell and Logan McCluer each had two receptions for the Mustangs.

For the game, the Knights finished with 255 yards, including 186 on the ground on 54 carries against Allen East’s stingy defense. Crestview lost two fumbles, as did Allen East.

Crestview will finish the season at home against Paulding on Friday, while the Mustangs can clinch a share of the NWC championship with a win at Ada.

Scoring summary

Second quarter

0:00 – Brody Brecht 1 yard run (Kaden Kreischer kick)

Third quarter

8:31 – Bryce Belcher 15 yard pass to Garrett Neth (kick failed)

Fourth quarter

8:04 – Cole Fletcher 1 yard run (Bradden Crumrine pass to Bryce Belcher)

3:44 – Garrett Neth 2 yard run (kick failed)

2:20 – Jayden Ward 17 yard pass to Kaden Short (Kaden Kreischer kick)