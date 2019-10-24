Pigskin Pick’Em: Week No. 9

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

Just two weeks to go before 224 teams advance to the Ohio High School Athletic Association playoffs.

One team in the immediate area – Crestview – still has postseason hopes, while several other area teams have clinched playoff spots or are on the cusp of doing so.

Some important games on are tap for Week No. 9, games that have playoff and/or league or conference title implications.

Before we get to this week’s picks, last week I was 15-5, which brought my season total to 132-45, or 74.5 percent. Guest selector Dave Bowen trumped me by going 17-3, bringing the overall record of the guest selectors to 127-50, or 71.7 percent.

It should be noted that one of Bowen’s picks was listed incorrectly – he picked Fairview over Ayersville, but it was mistakenly transcribed as Ayersville over Fairview. The correct pick was applied to his total.

This week’s guest selector is Van Wert High School Athletic Director Trent Temple. Out of 20 games, we differ on just one – a Western Buckeye League matchup.

Games of the Week

Trent Temple

Bath (2-6) at Van Wert (4-4)

The Battle of the Cats.

It may not show in the win-loss column, but this is a much improved Bath team. However, we think the Cougars will be too much for the Wildcats, so we’re going with Van Wert in this one.

Truxell: Van Wert; Temple: Van Wert

Crestview (4-4) at Allen East (7-1)

This is a huge game for both teams. I’ve underestimated Allen East on more than one occasion, and while I’m very tempted to pick the Knights, I’m going with the Mustangs at home.

Temple agrees and is picking Crestview as well.

Truxell: Allen East; Temple: Allen East

Wayne Trace (4-4) at Edgerton (6-2)

Both teams are coming off shutout wins. Wayne Trace defeated Dayton Jefferson 54-0 and Edgerton topped Antwerp 46-0.

The Raiders have won three of their last four games, but we feel Edgerton will get the win on Friday.

Truxell: Edgerton; Temple: Edgerton

Paulding (3-5) at Ada (2-6)

I get the feeling a lot of points will be scored in this one. It should be an entertaining game, but we believe Paulding will get the win and improve to 4-5 on the season.

Truxell: Paulding; Temple: Paulding

Ottawa-Glandorf (7-1) at Kenton (6-2)

I’ve wrestled with this one for a while. It’s a huge WBL matchup and it’s a tough to get a read on a game like this, but I’m going with the road team, Ottawa-Glandorf. If the Titans pull it off, will be it considered an upset? It depends who you ask.

Temple is sticking with the home team, the Kenton Wildcats.

Truxell: Ottawa-Glandorf; Temple: Kenton

Elida (0-8) at Shawnee (3-5)

I sense a potential upset here, simply because Elida is hungry for a win and the Indians have lost five straight after a 3-0 start.

Having said that, I’m going with Shawnee, as is Temple.

Truxell: Shawnee; Temple: Shawnee

Best of the Rest

WBL

St. Marys Memorial (6-2) at Celina (3-5)

Truxell: St. Marys Memorial; Temple: St. Marys Memorial

Wapakoneta (7-1) at Defiance (2-6)

Truxell: Wapakoneta; Temple: Wapakoneta

NWC

Bluffton (4-4) at Spencerville (5-3)

Truxell: Spencerville; Temple: Spencerville

Columbus Grove (5-3) at Delphos Jefferson (1-7)

Truxell: Columbus Grove; Temple: Columbus Grove

GMC

Tinora (5-3) at Fairview (7-1)

Truxell: Fairview; Temple: Fairview

Antwerp (0-8) at Hicksville (4-4)

Truxell: Hicksville; Temple: Hicksville

MAC

Anna (7-1) at Parkway (3-5)

Truxell: Anna; Temple: Anna

Marion Local (6-2) at Fort Recovery (3-5)

Truxell: Marion Local; Temple: Marion Local

St. Henry (1-7) at Coldwater (7-1)

Truxell: Coldwater; Temple: Coldwater

New Bremen (6-2) at Delphos St. John’s (1-7)

Truxell: New Bremen; Temple: New Bremen

Versailles (3-5) at Minster (7-1)

Truxell: Minster; Temple: Minster

TRAC

Lima Sr. (3-5) at Findlay (3-5)

Truxell: Findlay; Temple: Findlay

Non-conference

Ayersville (1-7) at Edon (5-3)

Truxell: Edon; Temple: Edon

Lima Central Catholic (7-1) at Troy Christian (4-4)

Truxell: Lima CC; Temple: Lima CC