Group sponsors youth MH 1st aid training

The Ohio West Safety Council is proud to have sponsored one individual that completed youth mental health first aid training and is a part of the local team.

The Tri-County ADAMHS (Alcohol, Drug Abuse, and Mental Health Services) Board and Van Wert Health are partnering together as a part of the Van Wert County Health Collaborative to develop a youth mental health first aid initiative in Van Wert, Paulding, and Mercer counties.

Those on hand for a donation presentation by the Van Wert County Safety Council included (from the left) Dayna Noble of the Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation, Anne Dunn of Van Wert Health, Van Wert Area Chamber Executive Director Mark Verville and Chamber representative Brandy Leiber, Lalissa Hurless of Braun Ambulances, and Lindy Buzard of Global Precision Parts Inc.

A group of 15 area professionals and individuals in these communities were recently trained as youth mental health first aid instructors by the National Council for Behavioral Health and will be a part of a local training team to provide instruction to local schools, parents, volunteers, and agencies.

Youth mental health first aid is designed to teach parents, family members, caregivers, teachers, school staff, peers, neighbors, health and human services workers, and other caring citizens how to help an adolescent (age 12-18) who is experiencing a mental health or addictions challenge or is in crisis.

Youth mental health first aid is primarily designed for adults who regularly interact with young people. The course introduces common mental health challenges for youths, reviews typical adolescent development, and teaches a five-step action plan for how to help young people in both crisis and non-crisis situations. Topics covered include anxiety, depression, substance use, disorders in which psychosis may occur, disruptive behavior disorders (including AD/HD), and eating disorders.

One in five youths will experience a mental health challenge at some point during his or her life. Approximately 17.1 million youths under the age of 18 have or have had a psychiatric disorder — more than the number of children with cancer, diabetes, and AIDS combined.