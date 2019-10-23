VWHS to sell boys hoops season tickets

Submitted information



Any Van Wert boys basketball fan who purchased varsity boys basketball season tickets for the 2018-2019 season can purchase their same season tickets for the 2019-2020 season during third quarter of the home varsity football games October 25 against Lima Bath and November 1 against Celina.

Tickets will be available for pick up only during the third quarter in the main ticket booth located at the south end of the stadium. Past season ticket holders who are unable to pick up their tickets during this time may pick them up in the Van Wert High School Athletic Director’s office starting November 4 during normal school hours.

Anyone wishing to become a season ticket holder for the 2019-2020 varsity boys basketball season, or wanting to purchase a sports pass may do so November 4 through 25 in the high school athletic director’s office during regular school hours.

Student passes for varsity boys basketball will also be available starting Monday, November 4.

Everyone must complete an Athletic Pass/Winter Season Ticket order form, which will be available in the ticket booth during third quarter of the last two home football games. New season ticket or sports pass holders may turn in an order form at the game, but tickets/passes will not be available for pick up until November 4.

Order forms can also be found in the high school main office or you can download a form at https://cougars.vwcs.net.