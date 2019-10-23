VWAPAF seeks input via online survey

VW independent/submitted information

The Van Wert Area Performing Arts Foundation (VWAPAF) is conducting an online survey to gather community input as part of its strategic planning process to better serve the needs of the region through the performing arts.

Area residents are invited to share their thoughts via a brief and confidential online survey. Participants’ input is valued and will influence future programming decisions.

Those wanting to participate should visit NPACVW.ORG and click on the link “Rock the Survey”. Those participating can also access through posts on the Niswonger Performing Arts Center Facebook page.

Those with questions or who need help filling out the survey can call the Niswonger Box Office at 419.238.6722 and ask for Kylie Owens.

The Van Wert Area Performing Arts Foundation is powered by the Van Wert County Foundation with a mission to inspire, educate, and entertain residents of and visitors to Van Wert County. The Niswonger Performing Arts Center, 10700 Ohio 118 in Van Wert, is a venue used to make that mission a reality.