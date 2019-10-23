SWCD again seeking milkweed collectors

VW independent/submitted information

Due to the drastic decline in monarch butterfly populations, the Ohio Pollinator Habitat Initiative (OPHI) and Van Wert Soil & Water Conservation District is again seeking public involvement to collect common milkweed (Asclepias syriaca) seed pods from established plants.

The seeds will be used to establish new planting and additional habitat for the monarch butterfly throughout the Buckeye State. These future plantings will increase the food source for the caterpillar stage.

Seed ponds from common milkweed should be collected only when the pods are dry and brown-gray in color. If the center seam pops with gentle pressure, they can be picked. The seeds in green pods will not be viable and won’t be able to be used.

It is best to collect pods into paper bags. Avoid using plastic bags because they can allow mold to develop. It is recommended to leave at least 50 percent of the seed crop at a given site to allow for natural recruitment and regeneration of the native population the next growing season. A collection container is located outside the door of the Van Wert SWCD, 1185 Professional Drive in Van Wert.