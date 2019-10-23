Sharlene Coleman

Sharlene Coleman, 72, of Van Wert, died at 5:55 a.m. Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at Van Wert Manor.

She was born January 30, 1947, in Pikeville, Kentucky, the daughter of Sylvia Hicks, who preceded her in death. On February 19, 1968, she married Foster Coleman, who survives at the residence.

Other survivors include a son, Donald (Faith) Coleman of Van Wert; one daughter, Tonya (David) Copfer of Tipp City; five grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

A granddaughter, Jasmine Coleman; one brother, Donnie Hicks; and a sister, Phyllis Jackson, also preceded her in death.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, October 25, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home in Van Wert. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery in Van Wert.

Visitation is from 9-11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: Cleveland Clinic.

Condolences may be expressed at cowanfuneralhome.com.