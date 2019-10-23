Preview: 4-4 Crestview at 7-1 Allen East

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

Plenty of OHSAA Harbin computer playoff points are up for grabs in this Friday’s Northwest Conference showdown between Crestview and Allen East at Goodwin Field in Harrod.

Both teams can greatly enhance their postseason chances with a win, and the Mustangs (7-1, 4-1 NWC) can keep their conference title hopes alive with a victory.

“No doubt it’s a huge game for both teams,” Crestview head coach Jared Owens said. “Having the opportunity to play in meaningful games at the end of the season is one of the most rewarding things about high school football. We have a great challenge in front of us and are excited for the opportunity.”

Speedster Caylib Pruett has rushed for 401 yards and four touchdowns on just 55 carries. Wyatt Richardson/Van Wert independent

Last Friday, the Knights (4-4, 3-2) shook off losses to Columbus Grove and Spencerville with a 63-12 win over Ada, while Allen East posted a 42-21 win over Paulding.

Entering Week No. 9, Crestview’s Brody Brecht continues to lead the NWC in rushing, with 1,271 yards and 14 touchdowns on 159 carries.

“We have a lot of concerns with Crestview but it starts with Brody Brecht,” Schroeder said. “He is arguably the best offensive player in our league and a big reason they are fighting for a playoff spot.”

“However, it is not just him – they have three guys who can carry the football successfully with a solid offensive line to go with them,” Schroeder added. “If want to have a chance to compete with and beat Crestview we must play more physical and get 11 guys to the football.”

The other two that Schroeder referred to are Caylib Pruett (55 carries, 401 yards, four touchdowns) and Kaden Short (65 carries, 396 yards, six touchdowns).

Allen East had to make a change at quarterback before the season. Last year’s signal caller, Tyler Clum, passed for 2,355 yards and 24 touchdowns, but suffered a knee injury in the offseason, prompting Schroeder to plug Bryce Belcher into the quarterback position

“Bryce had to transition from wide receiver last year and has been the leader of our team,” Schroeder explained. “He is a different quarterback than Tyler was and has made up transition to more of a running team. Bryce has done whatever we have asked and worked hard it at from the beginning. We could not be more pleased with the growth and progress Bryce has made as the year has worn on.”

Belcher has completed 91 of 177 passes for 1,158 yards and 11 touchdowns, and he leads the Mustangs in rushing with 94 carries, 541 yards and 14 more touchdowns.

Overall, Allen East averages 308 yards of offense per game, with 149 coming on the ground and 159 through the air.

“Balanced teams put your defense in a position where each individual’s role is magnified that much more,” Owens said of Allen East. “We will have to be very good in coverage as well as in the box against the run.”

Where the Mustangs have really excelled this season is defense. Allen East allows just 12.9 points and 217 yards per game, including an average of just 69 yards per game via the pass.

“We have played better but are still struggling a little bit due to our lack of size,” Schroeder said. “The reason we have held teams to fewer yards is because our kids have played unselfish and have done what was needed for our team to be successful. Our secondary has played very well which has been very nice to see.”

“Their coaches do a great job of teaching their players stimulus and response,” Owens said. “They are very disciplined and you rarely see them out of position on film. They play physical and fast and are athletic on the back end.”

Crestview won last year’s game 36-22, and the Knights have won eight straight against Allen East.