City man gets prison time for tampering

DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

A Van Wert man sentenced to a year in prison was one of eight people who appeared this past week (one appeared twice) for criminal hearings in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court.

Idris Nuriddeen, 44, changed his plea to guilty to a charge of tampering with evidence, a felony of the third degree, and was sentenced to 12 months in prison. The sentence is to run concurrently with prison sentences he is already serving related to other cases.

Two other people also changed their pleas during hearings held in Common Pleas Court.

Ashley Carr, 19, of Van Wert, changed her plea to guilty to one count each of aggravated trafficking in drugs, a felony of the second degree, and possession of a Fentanyl-related compound. Judge Martin D. Burchfield ordered a presentence investigation and scheduled sentencing for 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, December 10.

Jeremy Nielsen, 40, of Ohio City, changed his plea to guilty to one count of vandalism, a felony of the fifth degree. A presentenced investigation was ordered and Nielsen will appear for sentencing at 10 a.m. Wednesday, December 11.

Devin Siano, 27, of Van Wert entered a plea of not guilty to one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a felony of the fifth degree. He was released on an unsecured personal surety bond and will appear for a pretrial conference at 10 a.m. Wednesday, November 6.

Magistrate Joseph Quatman presided over a bond violation hearing involving Jerry Spurr, 41, of Van Wert. Spurr was advised of the nature of the violation and a new $10,000 cash bond was set in the case. Spurr also appeared before Judge Burchfield on Wednesday, at which time he admitted to violating his bond and treatment in lieu program by testing positive for drugs and failing to attend Westwood Behavior Health Center for treatment sessions. The $10,000 cash bond was continued, with sentencing was also scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, November 27, following a presentence investigation.

Keri Koesters, 33, of Van Wert, also admitted to violating her personal surety bond and her treatment in lieu of conviction program by testing positive for drugs and failing to complete her treatment programs. Judge Burchfield continued her treatment in lieu program for a new one-year period.

Two people also waived their constitutional right to a speedy trial during hearings held in Common Pleas Court.

David Youngpeter, 38, of Delphos, signed a waiver in open court, along with a request for additional time to prepare his case, which was granted. A pretrial conference was scheduled for 10 a.m. December 10 in the case.

Joshua Wolfe, 42, of Willshire, also signed a waiver of his rights in open court and requested additional time to prepare his case, which was granted. A pretrial conference was scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, October 30.