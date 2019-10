VWHS choir concert

The Van Wert High School Vocal Music Department will be presenting its fall concert on Thursday, October 24, at 8 p.m., at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center. The Freshman Choir, Sophomore Women’s Choir, Select Choir, and Concert Choir will all be taking the stage. The ensembles will perform a variety of pieces representing different musical styles. Admission is free. VWHS photo