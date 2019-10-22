Random Thoughts: title races and more

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

This week’s Random Thoughts center around upsets, local football conference and league races, the Kalida volleyball district, a possible college football playoff matchup and Wisconsin.

Upsets

At least for some fans, it seemed like last Friday was upset Friday, especially in the Midwest Athletic Conference.

No. 5 Anna No. 1 Coldwater 49-8, and No. 7 Minster edged No. 1 Marion Local 27-26. Those two games means the race for the MAC championship will go down to Week No. 10. The same can be said for the Western Buckeye League and the Northwest Conference, while the Green Meadows race could end this Friday night.

WBL

Ottawa-Glandorf is 7-0 in the WBL, while Kenton and Wapakoneta are each 6-1.

If Ottawa-Glandorf wins out, the Titans will win the outright title. However, the path isn’t an easy one. O-G will play at Kenton on Friday, then will host Wapakoneta in Week No. 10.

After hosting Ottawa-Glandorf, Kenton will finish the regular season at Elida, while Wapakoneta will play at Defiance this Friday, before the regular season finale against the Titans.

It should be a very interesting finish.

NWC

Allen East, Spencerville and Columbus Grove are tied for the NWC lead. Each has a 4-1 conference mark.

The Mustangs have a huge game at home against Crestview on Friday, before finishing the regular season at Ada.

While nothing is guaranteed, it appears Spencerville and Columbus Grove have what many would consider an easier path to at least a share of the title. Each team has Bluffton and Delphos Jefferson left on the schedule.

GMC

This is simple – Fairview is 5-0 in the conference and if the Apaches defeat Tinora on Friday, they’ll be outright Green Meadows Conference champions.

If Tinora wins, the Rams could wind up as GMC co-champions with Fairview. After Friday’s game, Tinora will finish the regular season at Antwerp.

MAC

Coldwater, Anna, Minster and Marion Local each have 4-1 conference records.

With no disrespect intended, Anna may have the inside track to at least a co-championship. The Rockers will play at much improved Parkway this Friday, then will finish at home against Delphos St. John’s.

Minster has games against Versailles and at New Bremen, Coldwater will host St. Henry this Friday, then will play at Marion Local in Week No. 10.

Before hosting the Cavaliers, Marion Local will play at Fort Recovery.

Kalida volleyball district

If there’s a tougher overall Division IV volleyball district, I’d like to know where it is.

Some outstanding teams have played, including Lincolnview, Crestview, St. Henry, Fort Recovery and Lima Central Catholic and all of those teams are regional caliber.

What if…?

I’m quite sure I’m not the only person who’s thought about this, but could we see Ohio State and LSU, led by former OSU backup quarterback Joe Burrow lock horns in the college football playoffs, perhaps even the national championship game?

Wisconsin

Ouch Badgers. Ouch. A loss to Illinois is a real black eye.

If you have thoughts on any of the above subjects, feel free to email me at sports@thevwindependent.com.