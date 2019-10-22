NPAC Box Office director to retire Dec. 31

VW independent/submitted information

The Van Wert Area Performing Arts Foundation announces the retirement of the Niswonger Performing Arts Center’s only Box Office Director Jerry Beard.

Jerry Beard

Beard has been with the organization since its inception and was the first official volunteer at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center. He has been a vital part of the dynamic growth of the performing arts in Van Wert through his exceptional quality of customer care.

“Jerry has not only been an accomplished professional as box office manager, but he has also been an inspiring friend,” said VWAPAF Board Chairman Gary Taylor. “He always has a smile on his face and leaves people better than he found them. Jerry will be missed by the Board and all of our patrons.”

Beard’s leadership in the NPAC Box Office has paved the way for engaging an audience base that is 35 percent from Van Wert County and 65 percent from the northwest Ohio region and beyond. He has developed quality patron relationships throughout the course of his career with the NPAC.

“So many of our patrons interact with Jerry for ticket purchases and seat selections,” said VWAPAF Co-Chairman Dr. Kevin Laing. “For years, Jerry has been the face of guest relations. He is one of the best reasons that the Niswonger is so often lauded for customer care.”

Beard plans to retire on December 31 and looks forward to spending quality time with his family and friends. “Jerry Beard is the essence of the NPAC brand,” said NPAC Executive Director Tafi Stober. “He is often the first voice that patrons hear and the first face that they see. His dedication to ensuring individualized customer care is truly the hallmark of his success.

“Everyone knows Jerry for all the right reasons,” Stober added. “He takes the time to care about people. Jerry Beard will be greatly missed as he is dearly respected by our customers and the VWAPAF Board and Staff. We applaud his years of service to the arts and his contributions that helped make the vision of the performing arts in Van Wert a reality.”

An open reception of recognition for Beard will be held in the Van Wert Federal Grand Lobby of the Niswonger Performing Arts Center from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Sunday, December 15 (prior to the Midtown Men Christmas concert). This will be a grand night of musical celebration that pays honor to a box office director who has made a great impact on his organization.