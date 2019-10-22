Myra Ruth Parsons

Myra Ruth Parsons, 90, of Van Wert, passed away at 1:54 p.m. Saturday, October 19, 2019, at Van Wert Manor.

She was born March 21, 1929, in Portland, Indiana, the daughter of Claude C. and Margaret (Vorhis) Hilton, who both preceded her in death. On July 6, 1947, she married Kenneth Parsons, who also preceded her in death.

Survivors include eight children, Kenneth L. (Mirna) Parsons Jr. of Florida, Penny R. (Phil) Ramos of Van Wert, Linda (William) Short of Spencerville, Sheryl Tope of Van Wert, Janice (Dean) Bodle of Scott, Steven (Donna) Parsons of Middle Point, Darla (Dale) Sanderson of Middle Point, and Karen (Bruce) Workman of Van Wert; a brother, Richard C. Hilton of Fort Wayne, Indiana; 24 grandchildren; 66 great-grandchildren; and 24 great-great grandchildren.

A daughter, Sharon Silance-Taylor; one brother, Robert E. Hilton, three sisters, Margaret Carol DeWitt, Laura Catherine Schaadt, and Cora Naomi Hilton; two grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren, also preceded her in death.

A memorial dinner was held in Mrs. Parsons’ honor on Monday, October 21. Burial will be in Woodland Cemetery in Van Wert at a later date.

Preferred memorials: Donor’s choice.

Condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory of Van Wert.