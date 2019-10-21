Reminder: Mayoral forum set for tonight

VW independent/submitted information

Just a reminder that Van Wert High School government students will be hosting a forum for the three Van Wert mayoral candidates at 7 p.m. today in the First Federal Lecture Hall of the Niswonger Performing Arts Center of Northwest Ohio.

Come out and hear the views of the mayoral candidates Don Farmer, Joe Jared, and Ken Markward, who will address questions created by the students, as well as submitted questions.