On the Air: radio stations WKSD/WERT

Van Wert independent sports

Here are this week’s high school and college football broadcast schedules for WKSD 99.7FM and WERT 1220AM/104.3FM.

Friday, October 25

WKSD: Antwerp at Hicksville, 6:30 p.m. pregame, 7 p.m. kickoff

WERT: Bath at Van Wert, 6:30 p.m. pregame, 7 p.m. kickoff

Saturday, October 26

WKSD: Wisconsin at Ohio St., 10:30 a.m. pregame, 12 p.m. kickoff

WERT: E. Michigan at Toledo, 2 p.m. pregame, 3:30 p.m. kickoff