On the Air: radio stations WKSD/WERT
Van Wert independent sports
Here are this week’s high school and college football broadcast schedules for WKSD 99.7FM and WERT 1220AM/104.3FM.
Friday, October 25
WKSD: Antwerp at Hicksville, 6:30 p.m. pregame, 7 p.m. kickoff
WERT: Bath at Van Wert, 6:30 p.m. pregame, 7 p.m. kickoff
Saturday, October 26
WKSD: Wisconsin at Ohio St., 10:30 a.m. pregame, 12 p.m. kickoff
WERT: E. Michigan at Toledo, 2 p.m. pregame, 3:30 p.m. kickoff
POSTED: 10/21/19 at 4:44 am. FILED UNDER: Sports