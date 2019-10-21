Monday Mailbag: MAC madness and more

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

This week’s Monday Mailbag features questions about OHSAA’s playoff format, Crestview’s playoff chances, the Colts quarterback picture, upsets in the MAC and the World Series.

Q: This is a follow up to last week’s question about letting all teams in the football playoffs like Indiana does. Why doesn’t the state expand the playoffs to all teams with a winning record? It’s not fair that a team with a winning record gets left out. Name withheld upon request

A: I don’t think the Ohio High School Athletic Association is going to make any changes to the playoffs anytime soon.

As far as your suggestion, I see what you’re saying, but what happens if there are an odd number of teams with a winning record? Let’s just say 37 Division IV teams have winning records – someone would get a bye, which wouldn’t be fair.

If you’re old enough, you’ll remember the days when just one team per region made it and that was with three divisions, or classes – Class AAA, Class AA and Class A. Plenty of good teams were shut out back then.

I’m not suggesting a return to that format or anything close, but I like I said before, I just don’t see any sort of change on the horizon, unless it’s dropping Division VII for eight man football, but that could be a decade or more away.

Q: What are Crestview’s playoff chances if they win out? Name withheld upon request

A: According to fantastic50.net, slim (15 percent) with a loss to Allen East on Friday, very good (81 percent) with a win. Of course, the Knights would have to defeat Paulding as well.

Check out the current playoff picture in Division VII, Region 26 at http://fantastic50.net/r26seed.html.

Q: Given what Jacoby Brissett has accomplished so far, do you think the Colts will look for a quarterback in next year’s draft? Name withheld upon request

A: It’s hard to say now, but let’s say the Colts win nine or 10 games – I don’t think the urgency will be there to select a quarterback in the first round, but I could see the team taking one at some point.

If the wheels fall off the wagon and they somehow only win five or six games, I think they’d take a serious look at some of the top college quarterbacks.

Q: Who do you like in the World Series? Rob B., Van Wert

A: Personally, I like Houston to win it all. I’ll be slightly surprised if the Nationals win it, but anything is possible.

Q: What do you think of Friday’s upsets in the MAC? Name withheld upon request

A: I’m absolutely stunned by the margin of Anna’s win over Coldwater. I figured the Cavaliers would win the game, and like many others, I would have never guessed a 41 point difference.

I’m a bit surprised by Minster’s one point victory over Marion Local, but mainly because the game was in Maria Stein.

It’s not every weekend you a pair of No. 1 teams from the same conference fall on the same night.

If you have a question for next week’s Monday Mailbag, email it to sports@thevwindependent.com.