Ag Society to vote on fair alcohol sales

VW independent/submitted information

The Van Wert County Agricultural Society will be voting on two constitutional changes — including one to allow the purchase of alcoholic beverages on the fairgrounds — during its annual meeting on November 9. The changes were driven by two petitions that were duly signed and executed at least 14 days prior to the date of the annual meeting as required by the Society’s constitution. The changes are stated below.

Repealing Article XVII, which reads: “There shall be no alcoholic beverages sold or permitted to be or otherwise dispensed on the premises of the Society during the time that the Van Wert County Fair is in operation. The provisions of this Article may be amended or revoked only by the express affirmative vote of at least seventy-five (75) percent of the members of the Society.”

Rework Article XIX subset C to read: “Attend one regular or special board meeting prior to August 1 of that fiscal year in which the candidate is seeking election.” Making the requirement go from three meetings to one.

Only members of the Van Wert County Agricultural Society are permitted to vote on these issues. Members will need to present either their 2019 membership ticket or valid ID. Voting will commence at 9 a.m. November 9 in the hallway of the Ohio State University Extension office and will close at 11 a.m. that day.