Roberta D. Debbe

Roberta D. Debbe, 79, of Van Wert, passed away at 1:34 a.m. Saturday, October 19, 2019, at her residence.

She was born March 19, 1940, in Whitehouse, the daughter of Ethel (Goodman) and Frederick Huss, who both preceded her in death. On December 06, 1958, she married Darrell A. Debbe, who passed away March 22, 2017.

Survivors include three children, Lizabeth (Mark) Davis of Van Wert, Michael (Maranda) Debbe of Willshire, and Rebecca (Michael) Freeman of Charlotte North Carolina; a brother, Richard (Betty) Huss of Bluffton; six grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

Visitation is from 3-5 p.m. Monday, October 21, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery in Toledo at a later date.

Preferred memorials: Community Health Professionals Home Care and Hospice.

