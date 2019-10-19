Rotary wants to help other local groups

VW independent/submitted information

The Van Wert Rotary Foundation, part of Van Wert Rotary Club, reminds other organizations of the partnership opportunities it can offer.

The foundation is the charitable branch of the local club that has the ability to accept and distribute donations to worthy projects and organizations.

“We have a wonderful opportunity to provide financial support to projects both big and small,” said 2019-2020 Rotary Foundation Chairman Eric Hurless. “We are solely funded by donations from our Rotarians, our various fundraising activities, and, most importantly, our annual auction.

“Also this year, we started thinking about other ways to help besides writing a check,” Hurless added. “We now ask organizations how else we can help by volunteering. It seems to be working well.”

Hurless said anyone seeking a donation can contact him via email at erichurless@gmail.com and will be asked to fill out a request form. The request will then be reviewed by the foundation board for consideration. The Van Wert Rotary Foundation is a 501(c)(3) organization.