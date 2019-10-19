Ohio A-G addresses HB 6-related issue

VW independent/submitted information

COLUMBUS — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost recently became aware that his comments from a September 30 press conference are being used in a television commercial regarding H.B. 6. The inclusion of his comments occurred without his knowledge or consent.

The attorney general has deliberately not taken a position on the merits of the law — during the legislative debate or following its passage — as he anticipated it would be litigated.

Attorney General Yost has encouraged Ohioans who feel they were the victims of threats or intimidation to file a complaint with his office. To date, the office has received 27 complaints from both sides of the effort. Those complaints are being reviewed.

The attorney general’s message on this matter has not changed: Intimidation and harassment on either side will not be tolerated. Knock It Off.

Yost is urging signature gatherers to report incidents of harassment and intimidation to his office by calling 800.282.0515.