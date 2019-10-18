Sectionals: Crestview wins, LHS falls

Van Wert independent sports

Crestview and Lincolnview played for Division IV sectional championships on Thursday, with the Lady Knights topping Parkway and the Lady Lancers falling to Lima Central Catholic.

Crestview 3 Parkway 1

ST. HENRY — At St. Henry High School, No. 4 seed Crestview dropped the first game, but rallied with three straight wins to defeat No. 6 seed Parkway 22-25, 25-13, 25-22, 25-18 to claim a sectional title.

Lexi Gregory was 16-16 serving with an ace, 19 digs and 16 kills. Kaylee Wolford was 18-18 with an ace from the service line and had eight kills, while Lauryn Black was 19-20 serving with four aces and six kills. Maddy Lamb had 38 assists and was 10-10 serving with an ace. Bailey Gregory was perfect from the service line, 12-12 with an ace, and 17 digs. Lace McCoy had a dozen kills and five blocks.

Crestview (21-3) will face top ranked St. Henry in the district semifinals at 5:30 p.m. on Monday at Kalida High School. The Redskins advanced to the district level with a 25-11, 25-11, 25-7 win over Wayne Trace in the other sectional championship match.

Lima Central Catholic 3 Lincolnview 1

FORT RECOVERY — An early 0-2 deficit was too much for No. 3 seed Lincolnview to overcome, as No. 5 seed Lima Central Catholic defeated the Lady Lancers in four tough sets, 25-18, 27-25, 21-25, 26-24.

Madison Williams led the Lady Lancers with 27 digs and 14 kills, while Kendall Bollenbacher finished with 22 digs and 14 kills. Lana Carey tallied 21 digs and Brianna Ebel finished with 33 assists and 12 digs.

Lincolnview’s season ended with a record of 20-3 and an outright Northwest Conference championship.