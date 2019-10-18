Synergy art project…

The students at Synergy Learning Center have been learning about Art designs and participating in projects that explore natural materials. During the unit study in Virginia Marbaugh’s class, the students learned that making art from nature involves utilizing various elements of nature (such as leaves, sticks, stones, bones, wood, etc.) in a creative way to make a new art objects. The resulting artwork makes a statement that unites natural elements with artistic vision to create artwork that pushes the boundaries of what art can be and how we perceive elements in the natural world. They were challenged to find an inspiration for craft activity using natural or recycled materials and complete their vision as individual projects. They will share the finished artwork at the 2019 Apple Festival this Friday and Saturday. Synergy photo