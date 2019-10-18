Football Friday Scoreboard: Oct. 18, 2019

Van Wert independent sports

Here are final scores of Friday night’s area high school football games. Van Wert, Crestview and Wayne Trace enjoyed blowout wins, while two No. 1 ranked MAC teams lost.

WBL

Van Wert 56 Elida 23

Wapakoneta 35 Celina 0

St. Marys Memorial 35 Bath 7

Ottawa-Glandorf 38 Defiance 7

Kenton 28 Shawnee 0

NWC

Crestview 63 Ada 12

Allen East 42 Paulding 21

Columbus Grove 49 Spencerville 23

Bluffton 42 Delphos Jefferson 14

GMC

Edgerton 46 Antwerp 0

Hicksville 21 Tinora 14

Fairview 56 Ayersville 0

Wayne Trace 54 Dayton Jefferson 0 (non-conference)

MAC

Parkway 49 Delphos St. John’s 35

Minster 27 Marion Local 26

Anna 49 Coldwater 8

New Bremen 23 Versailles 7

Fort Recovery 24 St. Henry 21

TRAC

Toledo St. Francis DeSales 38 Lima Sr. 7

Non-conference

Lima Central Catholic 55 Shelby 41