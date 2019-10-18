Football Friday Scoreboard: Oct. 18, 2019
Here are final scores of Friday night’s area high school football games. Van Wert, Crestview and Wayne Trace enjoyed blowout wins, while two No. 1 ranked MAC teams lost.
WBL
Van Wert 56 Elida 23
Wapakoneta 35 Celina 0
St. Marys Memorial 35 Bath 7
Ottawa-Glandorf 38 Defiance 7
Kenton 28 Shawnee 0
NWC
Crestview 63 Ada 12
Allen East 42 Paulding 21
Columbus Grove 49 Spencerville 23
Bluffton 42 Delphos Jefferson 14
GMC
Edgerton 46 Antwerp 0
Hicksville 21 Tinora 14
Fairview 56 Ayersville 0
Wayne Trace 54 Dayton Jefferson 0 (non-conference)
MAC
Parkway 49 Delphos St. John’s 35
Minster 27 Marion Local 26
Anna 49 Coldwater 8
New Bremen 23 Versailles 7
Fort Recovery 24 St. Henry 21
TRAC
Toledo St. Francis DeSales 38 Lima Sr. 7
Non-conference
Lima Central Catholic 55 Shelby 41
