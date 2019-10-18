Crestview runs all over Ada 63-12

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

CONVOY — Crestview piled up 399 yards on the ground while holding the Northwest Conference’s top offensive team in check on the way to a 63-12 win over Ada on Friday night.

Brody Brecht ran for 139 yards and three touchdowns on just seven carries, and he completed Crestview’s only pass of the game for 23 yards and a touchdown. Kaden Short rushed for 83 yards and three scores on seven carries. Logan Gerardot added 56 yards on three carries and as a team, the Knights averaged 14.8 yards per carry.

Brody Brecht (33) and Kaden Short (2) each ran for three touchdowns against Ada. Brecht also threw a touchdown pass. Wyatt Richardson/file photo

“Our offense was very efficient and our line gave our backs holes, and the backs ran hard,” Crestview head coach Jared Owens said.

The win kept Crestview’s slim playoff hopes alive.

The Knights (4-4, 3-2 NWC) raced out to a 21-0 first quarter lead, with Brecht scoring the first touchdown from 10 yards out, followed by the first of nine Kaden Kreischer extra points. Kaden Short increased the lead to 14-0 with a three yard run, then Brecht tossed a 23-yard touchdown pass to Caylib Pruett.

Crestview added three more scores in the second quarter – a two yard run by Brecht, and runs of 6 and 1 yards by Short. Ada’s lone score of the first half came on a 41-yard run by Brandon Hull with 3:24 left until halftime.

A continuous clock was used throughout the second half and each team scored once in the third quarter, with Crestview’s touchdown coming on a two yard run, and Hull running five yards for Ada’s touchdown, making it 49-12 at the end of the quarter.

Ada (2-6, 1-4 NWC) entered the game averaging 419 yards of total offense per game, but the Knights held the Bulldogs to 144 yards. Hull accounted for 63 yards on the ground and he completed 7 of 14 passes for 49 yards, 184 below his average.

“The key to our defense was the execution of my defensive staff’s game plan,” Owens said. “The guys played physical and fast.”

Pruett, Brecht and Gerardot each had five tackles, while Dalton Castle had four.

Rontae Jackson sprinted 45 yards for a touchdown with 11:26 left in the game, then Payton Helstad finished the scoring with a 12-yard run with 1:22 left in the game.

Crestview will play at Allen East on Friday.

Scoring

First quarter

7:26 – Brody Brecht 10 yard run (Kaden Kreischer kick)

3:58 – Kaden Short 3 yard run (Kaden Kreischer kick)

2:28 – Brody Brecht 23 yard pass to Caylib Pruett (Kaden Kreischer kick)

Second quarter

11:25 – Brody Brecht 2 yard run (Kaden Kreischer kick)

9:29 – Kaden Short 6 yard run (Kaden Kreischer kick)

3:24 – Brandon Hull 41 yard run (pass failed)

2:23 – Kaden Short 1 yard run (Kaden Kreischer kick)

Third quarter

8:14 – Brody Brecht 2 yard run (Kaden Kreischer kick)

2:28 – Brandon Hull 5 yard run (run failed)

Fourth quarter

11:26 Rontae Jackson 45 yard run (Kaden Kreischer kick)

1:22 – Payton Helstad 12 yard run (Kaden Kreischer kick)