CNB to host economic forecast program

VW independent/submitted information

BLUFFTON — Beginning Tuesday, October 22, Citizens National Bank will host a series of free seminars featuring Robert J. Morgan, senior consultant with Austin Associates LLC.

Local business owners are invited to hear Mr. Morgan present his economic forecast for 2020. He will discuss current market conditions and what he expects to see in regards to unemployment, housing and the challenges facing business owners in the upcoming year.

Mr. Morgan will be speaking at four separate locations and a meal will be provided at each:

Tuesday, October 22, at 11:30 a.m. at Stone Oak Country Club, Holland

Wednesday, October 23, at 11:30 a.m. at Willow Bend Country Club, Van Wert

Thursday, October 24, at 11:30 a.m. at Hilton Garden Inn, Findlay

Wednesday, November 20, at 11:30 a.m. at Shawnee Country Club, Lima

Mr. Morgan will also be the featured speaker for the Celina/Mercer County Economic Development Breakfast to be held Wednesday, October 23, at 7:30 a.m. at Romer’s Catering in Celina.

Prior to joining Austin Associates, Mr. Morgan served as a senior vice president and chief economist with a multi-billion-dollar regional bank. He directs his firm’s Financial Management Division and works with clients on all aspects of asset/liability and interest rate risk management, investment portfolio management and other aspects of bank financial performance.

To learn more, visit www.cnbohio.com/economicforecast/.