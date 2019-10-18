Bill, Sadowski win weekly award

Lincolnview High School cross country runners Devon Bill (left) and Joe Sadowski (right) are this week’s Van Wert independent/Northwest Ohio Welch Trophy Student Athletes of the Week. The two were nominated by athletic director Greg Leeth. “Both have demonstrated tremendous growth in leadership as seniors and have stepped up their individual performances,” Leeth said. “Last year, they consistently finished No. 4 and No. 5 on our team whereas this year they finish as No. 1 and No. 2 runners, consistently placing in the top five or 10 in invitationals.” Bill finished second at the NWC meet, while Sadowski place fourth. Both earned first team All-NWC honors. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent