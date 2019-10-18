Van Wert Cougar cheerleaders recently partnered with the YWCA of Van Wert County to bring awareness to domestic violence by having a “Purple Out” theme at a home football game. Purple is the international awareness color for domestic violence. Students in the Cat Pack wore purple to show their support of the YWCA. Cheerleaders passed out face tattoos to members of the Cat Pack and rushed the crowd for donations to assist victims of domestic violence. Cougar fans of all ages signed Purple Doors that featured a ” Love Shouldn’t Hurt Pledge” in support of the YWCA’s stand against domestic violence. photo collage provided

