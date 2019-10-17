Williams NWC POY, Evans tabbed COY

Van Wert independent sports

DELPHOS — Lincolnview junior Madison Williams was voted the 2019 Northwest Conference Player of The Year at a meeting of conference volleyball coaches in Delphos.

In a close vote, Williams edged Lexi Gregory of Crestview and teammate Kendall Bollenbacher, who finished second and third respectively in the balloting.

JaNahn Evans

Williams finished the regular season with 379 digs, 244 kills and 40 aces.

After leading the Lady Lancers to a 20-2 (8-0 NWC) regular season and an outright Northwest Conference championship, JaNahn Evans of Lincolnview was voted NWC Coach of the Year by her peers.

Along with Williams, Bollenbacher and Gregory, Bailey Gregory was named first team All-NWC, while Lincolnview’s Brianna Ebel was named second team all conference. Teammates McKayla Blankemeyer and Kendall Klausing received honorable mention All-NWC accolades. Crestview’s Lauren Black and Laci McCoy were also named honorable mention All-NWC.

All-NWC first team: Lincolnview – Madison Williams, Kendall Bollenbacher; Crestview – Bailey Gregory, Lexi Gregory; Ada – Megan Light; Allen East – Amanya Truex; Bluffton – Kylie Stackhouse; Columbus Grove – Becca Choi.

All-NWC second team: Lincolnview – Brianna Ebel; Allen East – Kristin Whitley; Bluffton – Taylor Schwab; Delphos Jefferson – Delaney Deuel, Courtney Teman; Paulding – Sadie Estle; Spencerville – Nelaya Burden.

All-NWC honorable mention: Crestview – Lauren Black, Laci McCoy; Lincolnview – McKayla Blankemeyer, Kendall Klausing; Ada – Kendall Guagenti; Allen East – Hannah Williams; Bluffton – Skyler Skoles; Columbus Grove – Cassie Heilman, Alayna Ricker, Angel Schneider; Paulding – Leigha Egnor, Jalynn Parrett; Spencerville – Emma Hoback.