Dale H. Long

Dale H. Long, 96, of Van Wert, passed away at 12:20 a.m. October 17, 2019, at Van Wert Manor.

He was born January 5, 1923, in Van Wert County, the son of Lewis Long and Goldie (Johns) Long Wade, who both preceded him in death. On April 9, 1944, he married the former Kathryn J. Carter, who passed away January 2, 2010.

Dale retired from Aeroquip Corporation in Van Wert. He had also managed Marsh Foundation’s dairy farm and had worked at the former Bagley Builders Supply in Van Wert.

Dale was a 72-year life member of Van Wert Elks Lodge 1197 and a former member of the Van Wert Area Bass Club.

Dale enjoyed fishing, woodworking, and camping. He spent 30 years camping at Cottonwood Resort in Quincy, Michigan, during the summer.

Surviving are three children, Jim (Jeannine) Long of Lebanon, Diana (Charles) Layman of Spencerville, and Steve (Donna) Long of Van Wert; a brother, Bob Long of Van Wert; one sister, Dorothy High of Portland, Indiana; 11 grandchildren; and 21 great-grandchildren.

A brother, Lewis “Pete” Long Jr.; and six sisters, Grace Dreher, Gladys Lee, Helen Pastor, Betty Agler, Roberta Kirchebauer-Porter, and Mildred Long, also preceded him in death.

The funeral will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, October 21, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert, with Pastor Neil Whitney officiating. Burial will be in Woodland Cemetery in Van Wert.

Visitation is from 1-6 p.m. Sunday, October 20, at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials in Dale’s name may be sent to Van Wert Health’s Intensive Care Unit.

Condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.