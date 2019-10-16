Winter manure/fertilizer meeting in Dec.

VW independent/submitted information

The Van Wert Soil & Water Conservation District is hosting a meeting on Tuesday, December 3, that addresses winter manure and fertilizer spreading. The meeting will take place at the Kenn Feld Group (John Deere) training center, 10305 Liberty Union Road west of Van Wert. Parking is available on the north side of the building.

The meeting will begin with breakfast at 8 a.m., followed by the meeting at 8:30 a.m. The speakers for the morning are Terry Mescher, Ohio Department of Agriculture, and Seth Owens, SWCD district technician. Topics that will be addressed are the value of manure, application recommendations, tracking the weather, and current SWCD/NRCS cost-share programs.

There is no charge for the breakfast meeting; however, pre-registration is necessary. Contact the SWCD office at 419.238.9591, extension 4253, to register by November 25.